WSJ: Two Goldman securities division coheads to leave

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.8% ) says Pablo Salame and Isabelle Ealet -- two of three securities division coheads -- are leaving the bank next month, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Ashok Varadhan remains sole head of the struggling unit after Salame and Ealet leave; the unit's revenue fell from $33B in 2009 to $12B last year as Goldman lost market share, especially in fixed-income trading.

Ealet joined Goldman as a commodities trader in 1991 and Salame joined in 1996, according to Goldman's website.

