50-50 chance of U.S. pump prices topping $3/gal this summer, Kloza says

"The bulls aren't just in charge, they've got a hammerlock" on the oil market, oil expert Tom Kloza tells CNBC, adding that "anything that's between $70 and $100 [per barrel] right now doesn't represent hyperbole."

Kloza, head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, says the scenario means higher prices at the pump for U.S. consumers, forecasting a 50-50 chance that the nationwide average price for unleaded gasoline will exceed $3/gallon this summer.

"We are seeing a quiet crisis that is leading to very expensive diesel and jet fuel prices," Kloza says. "Refiners and producers are doing wonderfully... retailers of gasoline or restaurants and end-users BEWARE."

