Salesforce bought 4.9M Dropbox shares in Q1

Salesforce.com (CRM -0.6%) discloses buying 4.9M shares of Dropbox (DBX -2%) in Q1, which is about 1.3% of outstanding shares.
Dropbox went public on March 23 with an IPO offering price of $21 and has since traded in the range of $27.75 to $34.83.
Salesforce also owned about 888.5K shares of Twilio (TWLO +4.3%) (0.9% of shares outstanding) and 45K shares of MongoDB (MDB +4.2%) (0.1% of outstanding) in the quarter, but those were flat from the December report.
