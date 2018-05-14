Salesforce bought 4.9M Dropbox shares in Q1

Salesforce.com (CRM -0.6% ) discloses buying 4.9M shares of Dropbox (DBX -2% ) in Q1, which is about 1.3% of outstanding shares.

Dropbox went public on March 23 with an IPO offering price of $21 and has since traded in the range of $27.75 to $34.83.

Salesforce also owned about 888.5K shares of Twilio (TWLO +4.3% ) (0.9% of shares outstanding) and 45K shares of MongoDB (MDB +4.2% ) (0.1% of outstanding) in the quarter, but those were flat from the December report.

