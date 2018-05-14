Casino sector rally extends after SCOTUS sports betting ruling

There are more regional casino stocks joining the sports betting rally today.
Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE +5.4%) and Empire Resorts (NYNY +8.7%) were slightly slow out of the gate, but are showing off big gains now after the Supreme Court ruled that a federal sports ban is unconstitutional.
Penn National Gaming (PENN +4.5%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +2%) and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK +1.9%) are also on the move.
Macau-focused casino stocks Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.9%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.1%) are sitting out the rally, due to the lower mix of revenue tied to U.S.-based sportsbooks.
