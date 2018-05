Baker Hughes (BHGE +0.9% ) is in talks with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to set up a partnership that could lead to a minority stake in the state-owned energy firm's drilling unit, allowing it to expand its presence in the Middle East, Bloomberg reports.

Adnoc is working with boutique advisory firm Moelis and is in discussions with other companies about potential alliances, according to the report.

Adnoc's drilling unit is the largest in the Middle East and operates a fleet of more than 90 rigs.