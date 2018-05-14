Thomson Reuters +2.1% as it nabs two upgrades to Buy

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 2.1% amid a couple of firms' upgrades to Buy.

RBC has upgraded shares to Outperform, and Canaccord Genuity has upgraded to Buy.

The stock's at an attractive entry point for investors, says RBC's Drew McReynolds, who has a price target of $44, implying 15% upside from today's higher price. The shares are down about 12% YTD but there's promise after a "digestion period" following the company's upcoming Financial & Risk divestment to Blackstone. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, other firms are taking the opportunity to lower price targets. Piper Jaffray has cut to $40, as has Barclays.

BofA Merrill Lynch has trimmed its price target to $42, while Morgan Stanley has cut to $44.

Previously: Thomson Reuters -5% as profits, revenues fall short in Q1 (May. 11 2018)