Kosmos takes stake in Equatorial Guinea block, to pay for seismic work

Kosmos Energy (KOS +3% ) says it has signed a farm-in deal with Ophir Energy (OTC:OPHRY) for a 40% stake in the EG-24 exploration license offshore Equatorial Guinea.

In exchange for the stake, KOS will pay for the cost of a block-wide 3D seismic survey during the first exploration period of the license and partially carry Ophir for the cost of a well if the partners subsequently elect to drill a well in the second period of the license.

The government of Equatorial Guinea still must approve the deal.