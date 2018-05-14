More on CTI Industries' Q1 results

CTI Industries (CTIB) reports net sales fell 9% in Q1, driven by lower sales of foil balloons, vacuum sealing products, and film products.

Segment break-up: Foil balloons: $7.77M (-12.7%); Latex balloons: $2.15M (+2.1%); Vacuum sealing products: $1.59M (-7%); Film products: $438K (-47.7%); Other sales: $2.04M (+12%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 310 bps to 20.5%, primarily due to lower sales volume.

EBITDA dropped 63.6% to $325.28K for the period.

For FY2018, the company expects to generate higher net sales, lower total operating expenses, and operate profitably Y/Y.

