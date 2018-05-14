Kiniksa readies $126M IPO

Bermuda-domiciled Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) has set the terms of its IPO of 7M shares of Class A common stock at $17 - 19.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for debilitating diseases with high unmet needs. Its pipeline is currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Lead candidate is Phase 3-stage rilonacept for recurrent pericarditis.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.3% ) has been selling the compound since 2008 under the brand name ARCALYST for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS).

