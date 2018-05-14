Apollo names new bosses at Qdoba

Qdboa Mexican Eats is getting a new management look after Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) took control of the restaurant chain earlier this year.

Former brand president Keith Guilbaut is being promoted to CEO and former Noodles interim CFO Susan Daggett is taking over the CFO position.

Qdona expects to add 100 full-time jobs to the corporate team over the next few months.

Keep an eye on Qdoba for aggressive moves under the new non-public setup. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) are two of Qdoba's chief rivals in the Mexican fast-casual space.

