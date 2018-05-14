U.S. Energy down 6% post Q1 results

U.S. Energy (USEG -6.2% ) reported Q1 revenue of $1.56M (-10.9% Y/Y), the decrease is associated with asset divesture in October 2017.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 2,044 bps to -21.8%.

Lease operating expenses were $0.4M (-75% Y/Y) or $11.33 per BOE, decrease was primarily due to the divestment of high-cost properties.

Q1 Total production of 37,413 BOE (-25% Y/Y) at average sales price of $41.57 (+19% Y/Y). Oil sales volume were 20,379 Bbls (-30% Y/Y) at average sales price of $60.39 (+41% Y/Y), Gas sales volume were 102,205 Mcf (-18% Y/Y) at average sales price of $3.18 (-22% Y/Y).

Company has cash & equivalents of $2.1M, unrealized loss on commodity price of $0.1M and total outstanding debt of $0.9M as of 31 March 2018.

Previously: U.S. Energy reports Q1 results (May 14)