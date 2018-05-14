Equinix expanding London data center by more than 28%

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is launching an expansion of its London LD4 data center.

The $39M expansion of its Slough campus will add 1,075 cabinets in about 3,300 square meters of co-location area, adding to an existing 3,777 cabinets in 10,000 square meters.

It will provide for secure interconnection with more than 1,000 London businesses, particularly including "leading capital markets participants, insurers and electronic payments firms" along with hundreds of network service providers and cloud and IT service providers.

The new phase is set to open in Q4.