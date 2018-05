Xerox (NYSE:XRX) falls 7.55% after dropping its merger plans in order to strike a deal with activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason .

CNBC reports that while a Xerox sales price of $40 per share is probably a long shot, Icahn and team think they can score much better deal than the Fujifilm offer. Investors aren't so sure, with shares of Xerox skidding to a 52-week low of $27.13 earlier.

