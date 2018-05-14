Sibanye takeover still on track, Lonmin says even as cash position weakens

Lonmin's (OTC:LNMIF, OTCPK:LNMIY) planned takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +6.1% ) remains on track, says Lonmin CEO Ben Magara even as the company's financial position continues to deteriorate.

Lonmin says its net cash position sank to just $17M at the end of Q1 from $63M at the end of December, but Magara insists the company's position will improve by $47M in H2 of its financial year.

Although it is not strictly a condition of the £285M takeover, SBGL CEO Neal Froneman has said Lonmin needs to be cash positive for the deal to proceed.

Liberum Capital analysts last week warned that the merger is "on the skids," as Lonmin's current rate of cash burn will push the company into net debt before year-end.