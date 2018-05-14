DraftKings acts quick on sports betting

DraftKings (DRAFT) announces the company will enter the sports betting market following the Supreme Court's decision that ruled a federal ban was unconstitutional.

"This ruling gives us the ability to further diversify our product offerings and build on our unique capacity to drive fan engagement," says CEO Jason Robins.

DraftKings has been preparing since 2017 to launch a sports betting platform for mobile The company says it's well-positioned to capitalize on sports betting, given that it already runs the world's largest daily fantasy sports mobile platform that includes stringent consumer protections and transparency for nearly 10M customers.

DraftKings is working with state regulatory officials to apply for operating licenses in those states that have already passed legislation authoring sports betting.

Source: Press Release