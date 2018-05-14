Apple teams with French cable provider; Hon Hai reports 15% net profit drop

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and French cable television company Canal+ will soon offer an Apple TV 4K instead of a traditional cable box to Canal’s 5.2M subscribers.

The deal goes live May 17 and will cost customers a $7 rental fee.

Canal hopes the partnership will help it reach younger customers and give existing customers an easier way to add another box.

Apple gets its TVs in the homes of more consumers who might otherwise choose a rival like Amazon’s Fire TV. Apple has similar partnerships with DirecTV Now in the US and Salt Mobile, the Swiss spin-off of Orange.

In other news related to Apple, supplier Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY) reports a 14.5% fall in its Q1 net profit to $809M.