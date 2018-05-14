Oryzon Genomics commences mid-stage study of Alzheimer's candidate

Spanish biotech Oryzon Genomics announces that enrollment is underway in a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing ORY-2001 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The 90-subject trial, ETHERAL, will be conducted in Spain, France and the UK. The company plans to launch a twin study in the U.S. as soon as feasible.

Orally available ORY-2001 is a selective inhibitor of enzymes lysine-specific demethylase (LSD1) and monoamine oxidase B (MAOB) and is able to penetrate the blood brain barrier. MAOB breaks down dopamine so inhibiting its action prolongs the action of dopamine in the brain. LSD1 inhibition is an approach to treating certain cancers because it increases the expression of tumor-suppressor genes. The company says the molecule acts on several levels, reducing cognitive impairment, memory loss and neuroinflammation and may act as a disease modifier. It is also being evaluated for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

