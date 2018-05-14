DHX Media slides 12% due to weak margins

DHX Media (DHXM -12.1% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 48.8% Y/Y to C$116.5M; which included 3% organic growth, and 46% acquisitive growth largely from Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake.

Segment revenue: Production C$6.4M (-34% Y/Y); Distribution C$40.9M (+54.3% Y/Y); Merchandising, licensing & other of C$34.1M (+380.3% Y/Y); Producer & service fee ofC $19.9M (+19.9% Y/Y); DHX Television C$12.9M (-5.1% Y/Y) & Third party brand representation of C$2.1M (-56.3% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined 1,000 bps to 44% & Adj. EBITDA declined 888 bps to 22.9%.

Entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. will indirectly purchase 49% of DHX Media’s 80% interest in Peanuts, providing global alignment with Peanuts.

Cash & equivalents of C$48.2M; Investment in film & television programs of C$197.4M.

Net Leverage Ratio of 5.67% & declared a dividend of C$0.02 for Q1.

