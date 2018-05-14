Elon Musk addresses Tesla's management structure

Tesla (TSLA -0.5% ) CEO Elon Musk addressed the troops on the structure of management in a memo sent today.

"To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company," wrote Musk.

"As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission," he added.

"To be clear, we will continue to hire rapidly in critical hourly and salaried positions to support the Model 3 production ramp and future product development," concluded the memo.