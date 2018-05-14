National Amusements to CBS: See you in court

Looks like CBS and parent National Amusements are headed to court to resolve a CBS lawsuit, as NAI launches a salvo in reply.

"National Amusements is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events," the firm says in a statement responding to a charge of breach of fiduciary duty connected to an alleged attempt to interfere with CBS directors.

"NAI had absolutely no intention of replacing the CBS board or forcing a deal that was not supported by both companies," the statement continues. "NAI's conduct throughout supports this, and reflects its commitment to a well-governed process."

"NAI believes CBS's action today was precipitated following NAI raising specific concerns about incidents of bullying and intimidation in relation to one CBS director, dating back to 2016 ... Unfortunately, CBS's action today continues to enable and empower such conduct."

The statement concludes with fighting words: "We intend to defend our position vigorously and look forward to presenting our arguments in court."

Currently: CBS +4% ; VIA -3.1% ; VIAB -6% .

