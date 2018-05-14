Cadence Bancorporation and State Bank Financial announce merger

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE -2.2% ) and State Bank Financial (STBZ +2.4% ) jointly entered into a definitive merger agreement in $1.4B stock-for-stock transaction.

The combined organization will have $16B in assets, $12B in loans, $13B in deposits and ~100 branches as of March 31, 2018.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, State Bank Financial Corporation shareholders will receive 1.160 shares of Cadence Bancorporation Class A common stock for each share of State Bank common stock.

Post closing, legacy Cadence and State Bank shareholders will collectively own ~65% and 35% of the combined company, respectively.

Cadence expects this acquisition to be ~7% accretive to EPS in 2020, excluding one-time charges, and expects the transaction to deliver strong returns on capital. The transaction is expected to produce ~4% tangible book value per share dilution at closing with an earnback period of less than three years.

Press Release