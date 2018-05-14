Consumers see inflation on the rise : NY Fed April Survey

U.S. consumers see inflation rising to 3.0% for both the one-year and three-year timelines, reaching the highest level since a temporary uptick in inflation expectations early last year, according to to the Federal Reserve of New York's April 2018 survey of consumer expectations.

Expectations for the one-year measure rose 0.2% from the March survey and 0.1% for the three-year horizon.

Gasoline and food prices are both seen up over the next year, with gasoline expected to increase 4.8%, up from the 4.6% rise predicted in March, while food prices are expected to increase 4.7% vs. 4.5% M/M.

The outlook for median home price change increased to 3.7% last month from 3.5% M/M, its highest reading since November 2014.

Median expected household income growth remained flat at 2.9%.