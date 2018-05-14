Shell CEO's €9M pay sparks investor concern; ISS criticizes pay report

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) faces the threat of a shareholder rebellion against CEO Ben van Beurden’s €8.9M annual pay package, adding pressure on the company that already was headed for a clash with investors over climate change.

Advisory firm ISS urges investors to reject Shell’s 2017 remuneration report, citing concerns about high payouts and safety, and Financial Times reports a top 20 shareholder plans to vote against Shell’s pay report because of “questionable” performance on investor returns.

Shell has said its goals for operational excellence and sustainable development goals - which help determine bonus payments - are “near target” in 2017, but ISS says, “It is questionable how a near-target performance... could lead to delivery of 80% of the maximum bonus.”

ISS also questions why Shell's remuneration committee was silent on last year's explosion in Pakistan involving a road tanker operated by a Shell contractor that caused more than 200 deaths, saying “There is... scope for improved disclosure around how the Pakistan incident factored in to the remuneration committee’s discussions on bonus outcomes."