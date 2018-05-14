Nine Energy Service jumps 8% post Q1 results

Nine Energy Service (NINE +8% ) reported Q1 revenue of $173.8M, outperforming the revenue guidance by ~4%.

Segment revenues: Completion solution +15% Q/Q to $154.7M and Production solution -2% Q/Q to $19.2M.

Q1 Overall margins: Adj. gross improved by 186 bps to 20.47%, operating recovered by 2,464 bps to 2.7% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 176 bps to 13.9%.

G&A expenses were up by 22.7% Q/Q to $15.43M.

Q1 ROIC was at 3%, company targets a ROIC of 8% for FY18.

"Nine continues to capitalize and execute on the improving macro backdrop, increasing adjusted EBITDA by 29% quarter over quarter and generating $17.3 million in cash flow from operations despite a use of net working capital due to growing revenue by 13%. North American land activity and completion complexity continue to increase, allowing the Company to differentiate through wellsite execution and a comprehensive technology portfolio. By having both the conveyance and the tools, we provide a differentiated and sustainable value proposition to our customers by driving efficiencies and increasing production", commented Ann Fox, President and CEO.

Previously: Nine Energy Service misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 14)