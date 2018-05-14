Aurora Cannabis to acquire MedReleaf

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF -0.8% ) and MedReleaf Corp. (OTCPK:MEDFF +3.5% ) have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, whereby Aurora intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MedReleaf in an all-share transaction valued at ~C$3.2B on a fully diluted basis.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, holders of MedReleaf common shares will receive 3.575 common shares of Aurora for each MedReleaf common share held. Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Aurora and MedReleaf shareholders would own ~61% and 39% of the pro forma company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis.

