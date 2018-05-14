Reuters: Goldcorp-Teck project in Chile to deliver EIA by end of 2018

The NuevaUnion gold and copper project in Chile expects to deliver its environmental impact statement by year-end 2018 after completing feasibility studies earlier this year, Reuters reports.

The $3.5B 50-50 joint venture project between Goldcorp (GG -0.6% ) and Teck Resources (TECK +1.4% ) would become one of the largest copper-gold-molybdenum mines ever developed in Latin America.

NuevaUnion is expected to have a 36-year lifespan with an annual production of 224K metric tons of copper, 269K oz. of gold and 1.7K metric tons of molybdenum during its first five years of production.