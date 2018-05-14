Senators press AT&T for detail on Cohen payments

Three senators have sent a letter to AT&T (T -0.2%) looking for more answers about the company's "unusual" payments to President Trump's personal lawyer as it had "significant business" pending before the administration.
In more than a dozen question, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden ask for details on the contract, the nature of the payments and details about meetings between the company and Cohen, among other issues.
Warren and Blumenthal have also written Novartis (NVS +0.9%) seeking answers about that company's Cohen payments.