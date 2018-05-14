What they're saying about sports betting

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito: "The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: "Today's decision by the Supreme Court opens the door for states to pass laws legalizing sports betting. We remain in favor of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in states that choose to permit it."

FanDuel (DUEL) investor Bradley Tusk: "We think it doubles the value of our equity. And once states start legalizing sports betting and it becomes common practice, it could be more like 5 times."

MGM Resorts statement: "We look forward to working with legislators and policy makers to achieve a regulatory outcome that benefits states and consumers alike while ensuring the integrity of sports. Having spent decades building trust with regulators, successfully operating sports books in Nevada, and hosting the world's leading sporting events, MGM Resorts International is extremely well positioned for a post-PASPA environment."

Analysts are busy making their sports betting stock picks. Companies mentioned by the Wall Street crowd as benefiting include Scientific Games (SGMS +14.4% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN +4.1% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +2.1% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +1.4% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +4.1% ), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY, OTCPK:WIMHF), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) and MGM Resorts (MGM +1.4% ). Sports owners are also seen raking it in from sports betting, with Mark Cuban going so far as to say franchise value could double. Publicly-traded companies with sports team stakes include Madison Square Garden (MSG +3.5% ) and Liberty Braves Series A (BATRA +3% ).

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters

