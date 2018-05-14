Google revamps storage pricing; DBX -3.7%

Google (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.7% ) is shifting its consumer storage pricing, slashing the price of a high-volume plan and adding a new lower-end tier.

In a plan it calls "Google One," the company will add a 200 GB storage tier for $2.99/month, and cut the price of its 2 TB plan in half, from $19.99/month to $9.99/month.

That $9.99/month was the price of its 1 TB plan, which is being eliminated.

It still offers a 100 GB plan for $1.99/month, as well as higher-end offerings (10 TB for $99/99/month, 20 TB for $199.99/month, and 30 TB for $299.99/month).

With the plans it's also offering access to live Google Experts for help with any of the company's consumer products or services, a feature previously targeted at paying business users with a G Suite account.