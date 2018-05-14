Thai junta's slow investment spending could drag on growth

The disbursements for public projects fell by 5% in the two last quarters, as bureaucrats observed stricter procurement rules introduced in the 2H17 to clamp down on graft, thereby pressuring economy.

The finance ministry has banked on stronger export growth to keep its 2018 economic growth forecast at 4.2%, though analysts reckoned the fall in public investment spending could be worse than the ministry anticipates.

"Disbursement has been disappointing and is a key downside risk to growth," said Charnon Boonnuch, an economist of Nomura in Singapore, who predicts 4% growth.

Source: Investing.com

THD, THBS