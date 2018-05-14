CBS, Nielsen team on dynamic ad insertion for live TV

CBS (CBS +2.9% ) and Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.5% ) are collaborating to enable dynamic ad insertion into live linear broadcast TV.

That should make ads more relevant and engaging for viewers, the two say.

The solution will use Nielsen Gracenote Automatic Content Recognition for frame-accurate video recognition, enabling precise ad detection and content insertion.

Gracenote ACR is already integrated into millions of smart TVs; the solution planned will give CBS the ability to offer impressions "segmented by behavioral attributes, beyond age and gender, within a live national television program to advertisers."