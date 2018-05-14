CalPERS chief investment officer leaving by end of year

Ted Eliopoulos, chief investment officer of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, is leaving the pension fund in order to relocate to the East Coast for family reasons, CalPERS said in a statement.

Eliopoulos, who managed an investment portfolio of more than $350B, will remain CIO until his replacement is named and will assist with the transition through the end of the year.

During his tenure, he ended the pension fund's hedge fund program and focused on reducing the number of external managers. The number of external real estate managers was cut to 15 from 90, while external managers was reduced to about 140 from 400 .

Eliopoulos joined CalPERS in 2007 as senior investment officer for the real estate division and the real assets unit.After the financial crisis, he led the effort to refocus on core investments in real estate and infrastructure that generated stable returns.