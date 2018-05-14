Patent board gives mixed result in Comcast-TiVo fight

In a mixed outcome, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board says that Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ) proved some claims in TiVo's (TIVO -1.3% ) patent 7,996,864 were invalid -- but not all of them, Bloomberg reports.

The two have been locked in conflict for months over whether Comcast's X1 platform infringes on the intellectual property of Rovi, which combined with TiVo in early 2016, over search, voice and cloud DVR functionality.

TiVo got a boost last November after an ITC ruling saying Comcast infringed on two TiVo patents.

Challenges to other patents are still pending at the review board, so it will be a long-running dispute.