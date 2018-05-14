FMC +1% after Goldman upgrades to Buy on strong ag growth

FMC Corp. (FMC +1% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $114 price target, raised from $99, saying FMC's solid Q1 report showed continued strong pro forma agricultural organic growth and better than expected earnings contribution from the acquisition of part of DowDuPont's crop protection business.

Goldman forecasts double-digit EPS growth in 2019 and 2020, exceeding the top end of the company's guidance, and says FMC's segment guidance downplays sales growth and synergy potential from the DowDuPont acquisition.

Despite FMC's rally off March lows, the firm says it is not too late to own the stock, as it it has yet to fully emerge from a bearish turn in lithium sentiment.