Barrick Gold to convert Dominican mine to natural gas in green move

Barrick Gold (ABX -0.7% ) signs a 10-year natural gas supply deal in the Dominican Republic that will enable the conversion of the power plant feeding the company’s Pueblo Viejo mine from heavy fuel oil to natural gas.

ABX says converting the facility to natural gas should cut the mine’s average cost of sales and all-in sustaining costs by $54/oz. over the life of the mine, partly supported by higher margins on the sale of excess power to the national energy grid.

ABX also says the use of natural gas should cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with Pueblo Viejo by 260K CO2 equiv. tons/year.