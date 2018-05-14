Caesars Entertainment to move forward on sports betting

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +5.5% ) issues a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the federal ban on sports betting.

"Caesars currently has licensed gaming operations in thirteen states and currently manages a successful legal sports wagering business in Nevada. The company plans to expand its U.S. sports betting business wherever secure and responsible wagering on sporting events is legalized."

"We expect to be able to provide safe, exciting sports wagering experiences to consumers across the country, as we do today in Nevada. We plan to announce our specific approach to this business as we better understand the opportunities and regulations which evolve from today's Supreme Court decision."

Source: Press Release