Apple now has 55 self-driving cars testing in California

The California Department of Motor Vehicles confirms that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has 55 self-driving vehicles and 83 drivers permitted to test on the state’s roads.

Apple had about 45 self-driving vehicles in January.

Apple hasn’t yet applied for a separate driverless testing permit that would allow for testing without a person in the car. The California DMV began issuing that type of permit in April.

Apple shares are down 0.2% to $188.26.

