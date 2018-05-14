Iliad makes Reynaud CEO, sets new leadership team

Low-cost French telecom provider Iliad (ILIAY +1.9% ) has named a new chief executive, who's named his own leadership team to press the company's moves in France and Italy.

At today's meeting, the company named Thomas Reynaud as its new CEO, and appointed Maxime Lombardini chairman of the board. It made Cyril Poidatz corporate secretary.

Reynaud has named Nicolas Jaeger as group chief financial officer; Aude Mercier as group chief human resources officer; Camille Perrin as chief marketing officer; and Shahrzad Sharvan as deputy corporate secretary.

The new structure is effective next Monday.