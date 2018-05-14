TechCrunch: Ripple pursues startups in push to build XRP ecosystem

Ripple (XRP-USD) starts Xpring initiative aimed at enlisting entrepreneurs and their businesses to use XRP -- the cryptocurrency and the smart ledger -- to build an ecosystem around the crytocurrency, TechCrunch reports.

The project will use a combination of investment, grants, and incubation to attract companies and expand the use of XRP.

The segments with the most potential for XRP are trade finance, gaming, virtual goods, identity, real estate, media and micro-payments, Ripple says.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin and Ethereum, has a market cap of $28.2B, according to CryptoCompare; XRP was up about 0.33% to $0.7309 in afternoon trading.

