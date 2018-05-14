Bloomberg: Amazon planning display ad tool; Criteo -2.5%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is testing a new display ad offering to rival Google (GOOG +0.5%)(GOOGL +0.7%) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), according to Bloomberg sources.
The tool lets Amazon merchants purchase spots that will continue to advertise to shoppers across the web in a bid to get the customer to return and buy. Sources say Amazon has select merchants testing the ads this month.
In late April, Amazon pulled its bids for a Google ad product that appears at the top of Google search results.
Criteo shares are down 2.5% to $26.03.
Previously: Merkle: Amazon pulls Google Shopping program (May 7)
