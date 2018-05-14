Valero expands into South America with purchase of Peru Biofuels

Valero Energy (VLO +0.9% ) agrees to acquire Pure Biofuels Del Peru from Pegasus Capital Advisors, for an undisclosed sum, in the refiner’s first infrastructure investment in South America.

Pure Biofuels is the third largest fuels importer in Peru, and owns a ~1M-barrel liquid storage terminal, a biodiesel production facility and two refined products terminals.

“Peru is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and is well situated geographically to support our strategic growth plans," says VLO Chairman, President and CEO Joe Gorder.