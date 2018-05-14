Wabtec upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank but trades flat

Wabtec (WAB +0.1% ) is little changed even after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $105 price target, up from $95, saying the provider of products and services for rail markets could achieve its earnings guidance over the coming years.

DB's Saree Boroditsky says investor sentiment on the stock remains relatively negative with a high short interest, but the consensus opinion fails to appreciate WAB's earnings power potential and ability to achieve its guidance.

The analyst sees WAB benefiting from better than expected freight volumes over the coming years, a recovery in its Freight segment and margin improvement in Transit, and potential for incremental upside if the reported deal for GE Transportation becomes a reality.