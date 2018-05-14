Reuters: Winklevoss bitcoin exchange gets NY approval to offer Zcash

New York state authorized Gemini Trust -- founded by entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss -- to offer trading of privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC-USD), making it the first licensed Zcash exchange, Reuters reports.

New York's Department of Financial Services also allowed Gemini to offer custody services and trading of Bitcoin Cash (BCC-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) in the future.

Gemini said it expects to begin accepting Zcash deposits on Saturday, May 19, with trading to begin three days later, Reuters says.

