Reuters: Exxon's Beaumont refinery to overhaul coker, hydrotreater

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) plans to carry out work on the coker at its 362.3K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery in May and June while a hydrotreater is shut for overhaul, Reuters reports.

Work reportedly will be performed on two of the furnaces on the 40K bbl/day coker, with one furnace remaining in operation while the other is shut.

XOM also is overhauling the 40K bbl/day CHD-2 diesel hydrotreater through the last week of June, and maintenance work is being performed on a sulfur recovery unit, according to the report.