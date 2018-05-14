Vipshop -14.5% as profits miss despite revenue gains

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) beat revenue expectations with its Q1 earnings, but shares are down 14.5% after a narrow miss on profits.

Gross profit rose 8.5% on revenues that grew nearly 25%.

But net income dipped to 529.7M yuan on a GAAP basis (about $84.5M) from a prior-year 551.9M yuan. Non-GAAP net income was 727.7M yuan (about $116M) vs. the prior 799.4M yuan.

Active customers (trailing 12 months) was 56.6M, vs. a year-ago 55.5M. Total orders grew 25% to 90.2M from 72.1M.

Average revenue per customer rose about 25% based on higher orders per customer. For the quarter, 86% were repeat customers (up from 77%) and 96% of orders were placed by repeat customers (up from 92%).

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenues of 20.5B-21.3B yuan (Y/Y growth of 17-22%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

Press release