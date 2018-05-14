Itron reports Q1 revenue beat, margin drop

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reports Q1 results that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue with a 27% Y/Y revenue growth.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 29.6% (-3.4 pts Y/Y); adjusted EBITDA, $40M (-$6M); total backlog, $3.1B (+$1.5B); operating expenses, $152M; cash used by operating activities, $24M; FCF, -$42M.

Key event: Itron closed its acquisition of Silver Spring Networks on January 5.

Itron shares are flat aftermarket at $67.15.

