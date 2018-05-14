Agilent FQ2 top line up 9%; earnings up 25%; cash flow up 18%; shares down 7% after hours

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) fiscal Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 1,206 (+9.4%).

Net income: 205 (+25.0%); non-GAAP net income: 212 (+13.4%); EPS; 0.63 (+26.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.65 (+12.1%); cash flow ops: 303 (+17.9%).

Fiscal Q3 guidance: Revenue: $1.185B - 1.205B; non-GAAP EPS: $0.61 - 0.63.

Fiscal 2018 guidance: Revenue: $4.85B - 4.87B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.63 - 2.67.

Shares are down 7% after hours in apparent reaction to the expectation that results would beat consensus by a greater margin.

