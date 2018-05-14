FDA signs off on redefinition of certain endpoints in Chiasma's late-stage study of Mycapssa in acromegaly

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announces that the FDA has agreed to redefine certain secondary endpoints in its Phase 3 OPTIMAL study assessing MYCAPSSA (octreotide) in adults with acromegaly.

CEO Mark Fitzpatrick says, “We believe the SPA Modification agreement we are announcing today with the FDA favorably alters the mix of secondary endpoints to be reviewed by the FDA in evaluating the totality of evidence of octreotide capsules’ treatment effect. Through the SPA Agreement Modification, the original fourth and fifth secondary endpoints in this pivotal Phase 3 trial have now been redefined to descriptive statistics measured within each treatment group. The Special Protocol Assessment for the CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 trial indicates the FDA’s agreement that this Phase 3 clinical trial is appropriately designed to form the primary basis of an efficacy claim.”

OPTIMAL's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who maintain their biochemical response versus placebo at the end of the nine-month treatment period. Topline data should be available in late 2019.

Previously: FDA on board with design of late-stage study of Chiasma's Mycapssa for acromegaly (Aug. 10, 2017)