Stocks cling to gains, Treasury yields push higher

Stocks ended with slim gains, including an eighth consecutive rise for the Dow Jones average, but pulled back from early highs as investors showed little conviction.

Analysts attributed the gains to Pres. Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp., which investors hoped were a sign that trade tensions between the U.S. and China were thawing.

Chipmakers rallied following reports that Chinese regulators would re-evaluate Qualcomm's offer to acquire NXP Semiconductors, but the broader tech sector still finished flat (-0.1%).

The energy sector (+0.7%) held the lead among S&P sectors throughout the session even though crude oil retreated from its high, with WTI crude settling 0.4% higher at $71.01/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices fell across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 3.00% and the two-year yield rising for the seventh straight session to 2.545%, highest since August 2008.