Medallion Financial gets interest from third parties for bank unit

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reports renewed interest by third-party companies, including fintech firms, for buying all or part of Medallion Bank, as well as partnering in new products.

Medallion Financial recorded $40.1M of non-cash reserves and realized losses/charge-offs on medallion portfolios; Medallion bank recorded $22.6M.

"While we continue to reduce our medallion exposure, we remain hopeful that medallion prices have bottomed out as the average New York City medallion transfer price in April as reported by the TLC was over $230,000 per medallion," says MFIN President Andrew Murstein.

MFIN is in talks to service medallion portfolios for third parties, which would involve receiving fee income without balance sheet risk, Murstein said.

Q1 net asset value $11.15 per share vs $11.80 a year ago.

Source: Press Release